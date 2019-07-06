Diaz (1-6) took the loss Friday as the Mets fell 7-2 to the Phillies, coughing up four runs on three hits and a walk while striking out one in one-third of an inning.

The struggling closer entered the game to begin the ninth inning with the score tied 2-2 and promptly gave up a leadoff double to J.T. Realmuto and RBI single to Jay Bruce, and things went downhill from there. It's the third time in his last eight appearances Diaz has been tagged for three runs or more, sending his ERA soaring from 2.81 to 5.67 despite a superficially strong 55:11 K:BB through 33.1 innings on the year.