Mets' Edwin Diaz: Another implosion Friday
Diaz (1-6) took the loss Friday as the Mets fell 7-2 to the Phillies, coughing up four runs on three hits and a walk while striking out one in one-third of an inning.
The struggling closer entered the game to begin the ninth inning with the score tied 2-2 and promptly gave up a leadoff double to J.T. Realmuto and RBI single to Jay Bruce, and things went downhill from there. It's the third time in his last eight appearances Diaz has been tagged for three runs or more, sending his ERA soaring from 2.81 to 5.67 despite a superficially strong 55:11 K:BB through 33.1 innings on the year.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...