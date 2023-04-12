Diaz (knee) told reporters Wednesday that everything is progressing well after surgery to address a torn patellar tendon, and that he believes he could throw for the Mets in 2023, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. "If everything goes well, I think I can be back quicker than eight months.... I might throw this year," Diaz said.

Diaz tore the patellar tendon in his right knee while celebrating Team Puerto Rico's victory over Team Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic. The hard-throwing closer is presumed to be out for the regular season, and even a chance to help in the postseason should the Mets qualify seems farfetched. Still, it's a positive sign that Diaz is making progress from the operation on his knee, and assuming there are no setbacks he at the very least should be considered one of the best closing options in baseball again in 2024.