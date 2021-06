Diaz blew a save opportunity Tuesday against the Diamondbacks after giving up one run on three hits while fanning one in one inning.

Diaz entered the game in the ninth inning holding a one-run lead, but he was unable to hold things down and blew the save when Josh Rojas delivered an RBI single that scored Nick Ahmed. This outing ended Diaz's perfect run, as he had gone 9-for-9 in save chances before Tuesday. That said, his role as the team's closer shouldn't be at risk.