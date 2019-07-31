Diaz gave up a run on two walks while striking out two in the ninth inning Tuesday to blow his fifth save of the season in a 5-2 extra-innings win over the White Sox.

He also hit a batter and uncorked two wild pitches, setting up Tim Anderson for a game-tying sacrifice fly. Diaz now has a 6.00 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB through nine innings in July, and his shaky recent form isn't helping his trade value heading into Wednesday's deadline.