Mets' Edwin Diaz: Blows first save of 2019
Diaz allowed a single and struck out a batter while taking a blown save during a brief appearance against the Tigers on Saturday.
The Mets called upon their closer with two outs, a runner at second base while clinging to a one-run lead in the eighth. Diaz yielded a single to the first hitter he faced, though, allowing the Tigers to tie the game. While he struck out the next batter, and Diaz wasn't charged with a run, he still took his first blown save of the season. He is 12-for-13 in save chances with a 1.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 31 strikeouts in 20 innings this year.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...