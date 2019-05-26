Diaz allowed a single and struck out a batter while taking a blown save during a brief appearance against the Tigers on Saturday.

The Mets called upon their closer with two outs, a runner at second base while clinging to a one-run lead in the eighth. Diaz yielded a single to the first hitter he faced, though, allowing the Tigers to tie the game. While he struck out the next batter, and Diaz wasn't charged with a run, he still took his first blown save of the season. He is 12-for-13 in save chances with a 1.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 31 strikeouts in 20 innings this year.