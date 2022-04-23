Diaz (1-0) got the win during Friday's 2-1 victory over the Diamondbacks, blowing the save by allowing one run on one hit with two strikeouts in the ninth inning.

Pitching for the second straight night and for the third time in four days, Diaz retired the first two batters in the ninth before serving up a game-tying home run to Daulton Varsho. New York rallied with a run in the top of the tenth to take the lead and put Diaz in line for his first victory of the season. Despite the slip up, Diaz possesses a 2.57 ERA with 12 strikeouts in seven innings and should be locked into the closer role.