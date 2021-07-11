Diaz (3-3) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk with two strikeouts in 1.1 innings, taking a blown save and the loss Sunday versus Pittsburgh.

The 27-year-old entered the game with runners on the corners and one out in the eighth inning. He issued a walk to load the bases, but escaped the jam by striking out Michael Perez and Ke'Bryan Hayes. Diaz didn't get so lucky in the ninth inning, as Pittsburgh gained the lead by scoring two runs with two outs on his watch. The right-hander is now 19-for-21 in save chances this year, and he's posted a 3.25 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 50:14 K:BB across 36 innings.