Mets' Edwin Diaz: Blows save, takes loss
Diaz (1-3) took an ugly blown save and loss Wednesday at Dodger Stadium, allowing four runs on five hits and a walk while recording just one out.
Diaz failed to protect an 8-5 lead in the ninth as he collapsed into an absolute meltdown. The damage began right away by allowing back-to-back homers to Joc Pederson and Max Muncy. Cody Bellinger then swatted an RBI double that brought the Dodgers down one, 8-7. The final leg of the rally came with the bases loaded as Alex Verdugo walked it off with a sacrifice fly to left field that sent the winning run home. The awful outing can probably be chalked up as a fluke, since Diaz has been relatively solid all season. In all, the right-hander holds a 3.22 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with 13 saves.
