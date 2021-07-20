Diaz gave up one run on one hit and one walk in the ninth inning of Monday's 15-11 extra-innings win over the Reds, blowing his fourth save of the season. He struck out two.

The last thing Mets fans wanted to see was the return of Bad Edwin, but that's exactly what's happened as the right-hander blew his third straight save chance when Jesse Winker drove in the tying run Monday with a double. Diaz has coughed up seven runs over those three appearances, taking the loss in two of them, and the rough stretch has ballooned his ERA from 2.86 to to 4.30. Trevor May wound up recording the save in the 11th, and he would be in line for more save opportunities if Diaz can't right the ship quickly.