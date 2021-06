Diaz pitched a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout to earn the save in Wednesday's 7-6 win over Arizona.

The right-hander blew a save Tuesday, but he delivered a strong bounce-back outing Wednesday. Diaz is now 10-for-11 in save chances this season. He's pitched to a 3.22 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 29:7 K:BB in 22.1 innings, and he's yet to allow a home run this year.