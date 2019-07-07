Mets' Edwin Diaz: Bounces back with 19th save
Diaz gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his 19th save of the season in a 6-5 win over the Phillies.
One night after he got handed his sixth loss by the Mets' division rivals, Diaz came back and dispatched the heart of the Phillies' order on 15 pitches (12 strikes). One clean appearance is nice, but consistency has been the issue for the 25-year-old lately -- he hasn't strung together three straight scoreless outings since the beginning of June, so if any player could need the All-Star break to try and regain his focus, it's Diaz.
