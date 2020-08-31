Diaz (1-1) allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and one walk while striking out zero over one inning as he was charged with the loss during Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Yankees.

Diaz had put together scoreless outings in nine of his past 10 outings, but he was charged with his third blown save of the season Sunday as he allowed a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning. He remained in the game for the eighth inning but allowed a walkoff single. The right-hander now carries a 2.77 ERA as he's converted two of his five save opportunities this season.