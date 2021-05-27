Diaz picked up his ninth save of the season Thursday after striking out one in a perfect seventh inning in the Mets' 1-0 win over the Rockies in Game 1 of a doubleheader.

Diaz entered the ninth frame with the Mets holding onto a two-run lead. He came out hot, needing just three pitches to send Charlie Blackmon down on strikes. He then walked C.J. Cron before punching out his final two batters of the night, remaining perfect in save opportunities and helping the Mets snap a three-game losing streak. Across 19.1 innings this year, Diaz has compiled a 3.10 ERA.