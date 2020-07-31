Diaz struck out one batter while allowing one earned run on one hit and two walks in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Red Sox.

Rojas said he was "definitely not concerned" with Diaz after he blew the save in Saturday's loss to the Braves, but that stance has clearly shifted after another rough outing Thursday. The mets skipper wasn't decisive in whether or not Diaz will keep his closer job. However, Rojas did say the Mets brass is going to discuss the reliever's usage in high-leverage situations moving forward, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. Seth Lugo seems likely to take over the closing duties if the Mets do indeed decide to move away from Diaz in the ninth.