Diaz picked up the save after tossing a scoreless ninth inning and striking out one Sunday against Milwaukee.

Diaz had no problem retiring the final three batters, as he needed just nine pitches to get the job done. The 25-year-old continues to dominate out of the closer's role in 2019, owning a 0.84 ERA and 0.84 WHIP with 20 strikeouts and eight saves over 10.2 innings.