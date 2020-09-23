Diaz worked around a base hit to turn in a scoreless ninth inning en route to notching his fifth save of the season Tuesday in the Mets' 5-2 win over the Rays.

Diaz also struck out a batter in the 16-pitch outing, his 10th straight scoreless appearance. During that span, Diaz has compiled an eye-popping 20 strikeouts in 11 innings while allowing four hits and six walks. Manager Luis Rojas hasn't formally appointed a new closer since Seth Lugo joined the rotation in mid-August, but Diaz's usage (and success) in recent weeks suggests he's recaptured the job.