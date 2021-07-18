Diaz (3-4) allowed four runs on two hits and one walk over 0.2 innings in a blown save Saturday against the Pirates. He struck out a pair.

Diaz gave up a walkoff grand slam to Pittsburgh catcher Jacob Stallings with two outs in the ninth inning, the second straight blown save for the New York closer. Diaz has allowed runs in four of his last five appearances, causing his ERA to balloon from 2.84 to 4.17. He's still converted 19 of 22 save opportunities with a terrific 52:15 K:BB in 36.2 innings, but he's now allowed nine baserunners and six runs over his last two outings.