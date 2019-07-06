The Mets may consider removing Diaz from the closer role, Wallace Matthews of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Diaz blew his fourth save in his last 10 chances Friday night and now has a 5.67 ERA as the All-Star break nears. That caused manager Mickey Callaway to ponder the possibility of a shift to the back end of his bullpen after the game, saying, "We talk about all kinds of things internally all the time. I think the one thing we will always try to do is try to use our best personnel the best we can, and if somebody steps up and is getting the job done better in that role, then we would consider it probably." Diaz may still have a chance to retain the role based on the rest of the Mets bullpen, which includes the struggling Jeurys Familia and Robert Gsellman. If the team does decide to make a move, Seth Lugo could be a strong candidate.