Diaz was removed from Wednesday's game against the Marlins with left leg cramps, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old exited the game after a visit from the athletic trainer, but the fact it's leg cramps is good news for the Mets. Diaz wanted to continue pitching, but manager Luis Rojas said the team didn't want to take any chances. The right-hander should be considered day-to-day, but he may not be sidelined for long, if at all.