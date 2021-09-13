Diaz saved Sunday's 7-6 triumph over the Yankees, allowing a hit and a walk with two strikeouts in the ninth inning.

After recording two blown saves and two losses in his last three appearances, Diaz finally came through Sunday though the outing was far from seamless. The hard-throwing righty put two Yankees on with one out but got Brett Gardner looking and induced a Giancarlo Stanton pop out to end the game and earn his 29th save. Diaz has now surrendered four runs in four September innings across five appearances and is difficult to trust given his recent performance.