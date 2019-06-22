Diaz pitched a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts to earn his 16th save in a 5-4 victory against the Cubs on Friday.

The right-hander induced a flyout and then two strikeouts to end the game on just 12 pitches. It was the efficiency owners wanted to see after Diaz allowed four runs across his last three innings before Friday. He is 1-4 with a 3.64 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 47 strikeouts in 29.2 innings this season. Diaz is also 16-for-19 in save opportunities.