Diaz (1-0) walked a batter but struck out four while giving up no hits in 1.1 innings as the Mets took care of the Marlins 5-3 Wednesday evening.

Diaz was called upon to enter in the eighth inning after Dillon Betances found himself in a two-out bases-loaded jam. Although wild at times, Diaz had his stuff working Wednesday as he struck out Jonathan Villar to escape trouble in the eighth and then struck out the side in the ninth to seal the victory for the Mets. The 26-year-old righty has given up just one run while owning an impressive 19:2 K:BB through 8.1 innings since August 2.