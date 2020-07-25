Diaz tossed one scoreless inning Friday as he picked up the save against the Braves. He allowed no hits and one walk while striking out two.

Coming out of camp, it was unclear who would be the top option for the ninth inning, but the Mets called on Diaz to preserve the one-run lead in Friday's contest. He allowed a walk with one out, but he struck out the final two batters of the game to secure the save in the season opener. While the right-hander should have less job security in 2020 after recording a career-worst 5.59 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with seven blown saves last season, his usage Friday suggests that he'll still be the top option for save chances to start the year.