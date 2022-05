Diaz struck out two and did not allow a baserunner to earn the save Thursday against Philadelphia.

Diaz entered the game with a one-run lead and needed 14 pitches to retire Roman Quinn, J.T. Realmuto and Rhys Hoskins. Diaz now has five seasons on the season, and he has turned in five consecutive scoreless outings. Overall, Diaz has maintained an excellent 1.50 ERA with a 21:5 K:BB across 12 frames.