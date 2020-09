Diaz pitched a scoreless ninth Wednesday against the Orioles, allowing a hit while striking out a batter as he picked up save No. 3 on the season.

Diaz allowed a quick single to begin the frame but retired the next three batters for his third save in six attempts. Despite being unable to consistently pick up saves, Diaz sports a 1.89 ERA along with a 39:11 K:BB across 19 innings and is locked into the team's closer role.