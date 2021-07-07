Diaz (3-2) allowed an unearned run while walking two, hitting a batter and striking out two in one inning, earning the win in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader versus Milwaukee.

Diaz loaded the bases and plunked Christian Yelich to force in a run, but he was able to limit the damage. Jeff McNeil's two-RBI walkoff single gave Diaz his second win in his last four outings. The Mets' closer has a steady 2.94 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 45:13 K:BB across 33.2 innings this season. He's also 18-for-19 in save chances.