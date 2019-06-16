Diaz allowed one run on three hits in the ninth inning to earn the save in Saturday's 8-7 win over the Cardinals. He had one strikeout and zero walks.

Jeff McNeil cut down the tying run at the plate to finish the game, preventing Diaz from being charged with his second straight blown save. The 25-year-old converted his first 12 saves of the season but since that point has given up eight runs across nine innings and is 3-for-6 in save opportunities.