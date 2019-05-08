Diaz recorded his ninth save of the season in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Padres, giving up one run on two hits and two walks over one inning while striking out two.

After Pete Alonso's homer in the top of the ninth inning gave the Mets a two-run lead, Diaz came on and made things interesting, but after allowing a run he escaped a one-out, bases-loaded jam by striking out Eric Hosmer and coaxing a groundball to shortstop out of Hunter Renfroe. Diaz has been scored upon in three of his last four appearances, but he still sports a 2.45 ERA and 24:4 K:BB through 14.2 innings and has yet to blow a save for the Mets.