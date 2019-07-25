Mets' Edwin Diaz: Exits after being hit by liner
Diaz was removed from Thursday's game against the Padres after getting hit by a comebacker, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.
Diaz was able to walk off the field under his own power after taking a 100-mph liner off his left foot. The reliever will undergo further evaluation following the conclusion of Thursday's series finale, after which more should be known regarding the specifics and severity of his injury.
