Diaz left Sunday's win over the Phillies in the bottom of the ninth inning with an apparent injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Diaz entered Sunday's game in the ninth inning while the Mets were leading 8-4, but he gave up three runs on two hits and two walks while striking out one in two-thirds of an inning. The right-hander nearly gave up a game-tying home run to Rhys Hoskins, but the homer was overturned via replay. However, Diaz was visited by a trainer and removed from the game after he gave up the hit to Hoskins. The nature and severity of Diaz's injury aren't yet clear.