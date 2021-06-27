Diaz (2-2) picked up the win in Saturday's 4-3 victory over the Phillies, getting charged with one run in one inning after walking one batter and hitting another with a pitch. He struck out one.

Entering the game in the top of the ninth inning with the score tied 2-2, Diaz put the first two batters he faced aboard and then uncorked a wild pitch, setting up Nick Maton to bring home a run with a sacrifice fly. The Mets closer was able to escape without further damage, however, and was still the pitcher of record when his team's offense rallied for two runs in the bottom of the frame. Through 11 appearances in June, Diaz has a 2.61 ERA with a 14:3 K:BB through 10.1 innings and seven saves in eight chances.