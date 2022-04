Diaz struck out the side to earn a save over the Phillies on Friday.

Diaz needed just 13 pitches (11 strikes) to retire the heart of Philadelphia's lineup in order. The Mets used five pitchers in the combined no-hitter, beginning with Tylor Megill's five scoreless frames. Diaz has now converted three straight saves, lowering his season ERA to 1.80 through 10 innings.