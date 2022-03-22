Diaz and the Mets agreed Tuesday on a one-year, $10.2 million deal to avoid arbitration, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

After going 32-for-38 in save chances and producing a 3.45 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 25.7 K-BB% over 62.2 innings in 2021, Diaz will be rewarded with a $3.2 million salary increase in his final year of arbitration. Though all three of those ratios represented dramatic steps back from his marks during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, Diaz was still one of MLB's better-performing end gamers. Despite having some high-profile blowups on his resume over the past couple years, Diaz looks like one of the safer closer investments on draft day.