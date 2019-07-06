Diaz remains the Mets' closer for now, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Diaz's last two seasons are a textbook example of the variability of reliever stats. After recording an incredible 1.96 ERA last season, the 25-year-old has struggled to a 5.67 mark so far this season. His underlying numbers don't support such a drastic shift, however. His strikeout rate has fallen nearly seven points, but there's nothing wrong with striking out 37.4 percent of opposing hitters. His 7.5 percent walk rate is better than average, as well. If Diaz's .425 BABIP and 21.9 percent HR/FB rate both regress to the mean, he could be in line for a much better second half, as his 2.87 xFIP indicates.

