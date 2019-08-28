Diaz (neck) is available out of the bullpen Wednesday against the Cubs, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Diaz hasn't pitched since exiting Saturday's game against the Braves with right trap tightness, but he's good to go Wednesday after tossing a bullpen with no issues Tuesday. The right-hander has produced mixed results in his first year with the Mets, racking up 25 saves while posting a 5.55 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 80:20 K:BB in 48.2 innings.