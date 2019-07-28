Diaz allowed a two-run home run but still nailed down his 23rd save of the season while pitching two-thirds of an inning in an 8-7 victory against the Pirates on Sunday.

The Mets took a five-run lead into the ninth, but after a two-run homer and single, the tying run came into the on-deck circle with one out, and the Mets turned to their closer. Diaz allowed a homer to the first batter he faced, but then he retired the next two batters to preserve a one-run win. Homers have been an issue for Diaz all season and are the main reason he owns a 4.95 ERA, but he is 23-for-27 in save chances with 61 strikeouts in 40 innings as well.