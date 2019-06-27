Mets' Edwin Diaz: Implodes to take loss
Diaz (1-5) allowed five earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one to blow the save and take the loss Thursday against the Phillies.
Diaz immediately blew the Mets' 3-1 lead, as he walked the first batter he faced and then allowed a two-run home run to Maikel Franco. However, the trouble didn't stop there, as he allowed three more hits, capped by a three-run home run to Jean Segura to give the Phillies the win. After beginning the season in similar fashion to his dominant 2018 campaign, Diaz has three outings in the past month in which he's allowed three or more earned runs. That's caused his ERA and WHIP to rise to 4.94 and 1.42 respectively, though he has still managed 50 strikeouts across 31 innings. Diaz will look to get back on track during the Mets' weekend series against the Braves.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Bo Bichette next for Jays?
The Blue Jays have another second-generation stud at Triple-A and the Braves have another young...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Giancarlo Stanton is on the IL again, but that's just the tip of the iceberg, according to...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Minor
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...