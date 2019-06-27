Diaz (1-5) allowed five earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one to blow the save and take the loss Thursday against the Phillies.

Diaz immediately blew the Mets' 3-1 lead, as he walked the first batter he faced and then allowed a two-run home run to Maikel Franco. However, the trouble didn't stop there, as he allowed three more hits, capped by a three-run home run to Jean Segura to give the Phillies the win. After beginning the season in similar fashion to his dominant 2018 campaign, Diaz has three outings in the past month in which he's allowed three or more earned runs. That's caused his ERA and WHIP to rise to 4.94 and 1.42 respectively, though he has still managed 50 strikeouts across 31 innings. Diaz will look to get back on track during the Mets' weekend series against the Braves.