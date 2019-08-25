Diaz (neck) feels better but won't pitch in Sunday's game against the Braves, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Diaz exited Saturday's outing with right trapezius tightness, so it isn't a major surprise to see the Mets wanting to avoid using him for at least a day. The 25-year-old will also have Monday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery before potentially missing any more games. Seth Lugo figures to be the top option for a save opportunity in his absence.