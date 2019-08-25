Mets' Edwin Diaz: Improving but unavailable Sunday
Diaz (neck) feels better but won't pitch in Sunday's game against the Braves, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Diaz exited Saturday's outing with right trapezius tightness, so it isn't a major surprise to see the Mets wanting to avoid using him for at least a day. The 25-year-old will also have Monday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery before potentially missing any more games. Seth Lugo figures to be the top option for a save opportunity in his absence.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...