Diaz struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his 12th save of the season in a 4-1 win over the Padres.

The Mets closer needed only 10 pitches (seven strikes) to get the job done. Diaz has been locked in lately, posting a 0.87 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and 15:2 K:BB over his last 10 appearances and 10.1 innings, but after pitching in each of the last two games, he'll likely be unavailable Sunday as New York looks for the series sweep.