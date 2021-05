Diaz picked up the save after allowing one walk in a scoreless ninth inning Monday against the Braves.

Diaz issued a walk to Freddie Freeman with one out in the ninth inning, but he was able to quickly retire the next two batters to nail down the save. The right-hander is a perfect 6-for-6 in save situations this season despite an unimpressive 3.86 ERA across 16.1 innings.