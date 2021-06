Diaz allowed a hit and struck out two over 1.1 innings to earn the save in Friday's 3-2 win over San Diego.

Diaz got Tommy Pham to fly out to end the eighth inning. The Mets' closer then worked around a Manny Machado single in the ninth to lock down the save. Diaz is now 11-for-12 in saves chances with a 2.92 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 33:7 K:BB across 24.2 innings this year. He's given up just one run in his last 9.1 innings, which came in his lone blown save of the year versus Arizona on June 1.