Mets' Edwin Diaz: Looking dominant again
Diaz gave up a hit and struck out the side in a scoreless ninth inning during Tuesday's extra-inning loss to the Giants.
The Mets closer entered with the game tied at 3-3 in the top of the ninth and a save chance no longer on the table, and he got Steve Duggar, Pablo Sandoval and Mike Yastrzemski to go down swinging. Diaz has only been scored upon once in his last 11 appearances and has a 15:2 K:BB over his last seven innings, and the 25-year-old is once again looking like one of the most dominant late-inning arms in baseball.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Scott White shares his trade values for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues,...
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...
-
10 players we can't figure out
With the many statistical advancements made over the years, it's rarely a mystery why players...
-
Buying 'pop-up' pitchers?
Take a deep dive into the latest pitching promotions to see who might have the stuff to st...