Diaz gave up a hit and struck out the side in a scoreless ninth inning during Tuesday's extra-inning loss to the Giants.

The Mets closer entered with the game tied at 3-3 in the top of the ninth and a save chance no longer on the table, and he got Steve Duggar, Pablo Sandoval and Mike Yastrzemski to go down swinging. Diaz has only been scored upon once in his last 11 appearances and has a 15:2 K:BB over his last seven innings, and the 25-year-old is once again looking like one of the most dominant late-inning arms in baseball.