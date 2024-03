Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Diaz will make his Grapefruit League debut Monday against the Tigers, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The 29-year-old reported to camp fully healthy after missing all of last season due to a torn patellar tendon, but the Mets elected to ease him into things during the early stages of spring training. Diaz will likely continue ramping up his workload over the final weeks of camp, and he should return to the ranks of the best closers in MLB in 2024.