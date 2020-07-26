Mets Manager Luis Rojas said he was "definitely not concerned" about Diaz after the reliever allowed a homer to Marcell Ozuna to blow the save in Saturday's loss to the Braves, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets wouldn't commit to a clear closer prior to the season, though Diaz was used in a save situation in both of the team's first two games. He got the job done in Friday's season opener but was beaten for the game-tying run Saturday, a potentially worrying sign given that he blew seven saves while struggling to a 5.59 ERA last season. One poor outing won't shake his manager's faith too much, but the Mets indicated they'd be willing to give ninth-inning opportunities to other pitchers before the season started and that presumably remains as true as ever following Saturday's loss.