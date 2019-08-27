Diaz (neck) will throw off a mound prior to Tuesday's game to determine his availability against the Cubs, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Diaz was unavailable to pitch Sunday due to right trapezius tightness, but after benefitting from a scheduled off day Monday, he could be ready to roll for Tuesday's series opener. The Mets should provide an update on Diaz's status shortly after his throwing session.

