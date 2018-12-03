Mets' Edwin Diaz: Moving to Mets
Diaz will be traded from the Mariners to the Mets on Monday once all physicals have been completed, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports. The Mets will also receive Robinson Cano and cash considerations, while the Mariners will receive Jay Bruce, Anthony Swarzak, Jarred Kelenic, Justin Dunn and Gerson Bautista.
The Mets acquire a top-tier closer, as Diaz saved 57 games last season on the back of a 1.96 ERA. That ERA was actually higher than his 1.61 FIP, as he struck out an incredible 44.3 percent of opposing batters while walking just 6.1 percent. It's highly unlikely that Diaz will reach 57 saves again, as that figure tied for the second-highest in MLB history, but he should remain an excellent reliever and should have plenty of save chances if the Mets keep improving their team.
