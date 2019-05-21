Mets' Edwin Diaz: Nails down 11th save
Diaz gave up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning to record his 11th save of the season in Monday's 5-3 win over the Nationals.
The Mets closer actually put the first two batters he faced aboard, plunking Victor Robles with his first pitch before giving up a single to Yan Gomes, but Diaz was able to escape the jam. He has yet to blow a save this season, and his 2.04 ERA and 26:5 K:BB through 17.2 innings remain elite figures.
