Diaz gave up a hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his 14th save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Rockies.

The Mets closer has fanned multiple batters in three straight appearances and six of his last nine, pushing his K:BB on the year up to a nasty 43:7 through 25.2 innings. Diaz has blown two saves this season, both in the last couple of weeks, but he appears close to regaining the elite form he flashed with the Mariners in 2018.