Diaz walked one and struck out two over 1.2 scoreless innings to record his 16th save of the season in Wednesday's 7-3 win over Atlanta.

He entered the game in the eighth inning to protect a 6-3 lead with runners on first and second and one out, but Diaz had little trouble converting his second five-out save of the year. The right-hander has reeled off seven straight conversions, posting a 1.08 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 12:2 K:BB through 8.1 innings over that stretch.