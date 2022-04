Diaz walked one and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Monday to record his second save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Cardinals.

The right-hander has seen only three save chances through his first eight appearances this season, but that's been a product of the Mets' offense piling up the runs most nights. Diaz has been sharp when called upon regardless of the situation, posting a 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 14:4 K:BB through eight innings, and there's little doubt the saves will come.